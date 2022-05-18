ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

GI Film Festival opens at MOPA for first in-person event in 2 years

By Steve Walsh
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GI Film Festival begins Tuesday. KPBS Military Reporter Steve Walsh says it’s the first in-person event in two years for the festival dedicated to the veteran community. For the first time in two years, the GI Film Festival is in person. The festival originally started in Washington D.C., but it’s...

www.kpbs.org

KPBS

Indie films offer the best choices this weekend

This weekend independent films offer the best movie choices, with "Emergency" opening at Landmark's Hillcrest Cinemas and "Vortex" opening at Digital Gym Cinema. "Emergency" is a film with a Sundance history. It is based on the 2018 Special Jury Prize-winning Sundance short film of the same name by director Carey Williams and writer K.D. Dávila. The feature version of the film premiered at Sundance this past January (and here in San Diego at the Sundance Satellite venue of Digital Gym Cinema with some of the creative team in attendance). So it has evolved with the festival, and reveals how the festival can nurture a project along.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

OCEANSIDE: Jane & Evie’s Used Books grand opening June 9

The Friends of Oceanside Public Library opened Jane & Evie’s Bookstore to offer a storefront opportunity to purchase gently used books, DVDs and CDs, puzzles and a rotating inventory of other items, such as framed artwork. The store’s name honors both the late Jane Cheadle and Evie Magaña, Friends who devoted many years of service to the Library and the community.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

'Giselle' finally gets her stage

There aren't many opportunities for extreme melodrama for ballerinas, according to Stephanie Maiorano, a dancer with the San Diego Ballet. In terms of highly theatrical acting, the roles are few and far between. "Acting has always been the reason I wanted to be a dancer. I know nowadays the kids...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

New Liberty Station Hotspot, Go Go Amigo, Launches Weekend Brunch

Go Go Amigo, Liberty Station’s vibrant South-of-the-border inspired restaurant, is excited to announce that they have added Saturday and Sunday brunch to their list of offerings. The new menu unveiled on May 28 just in time for summer. Brunch will be available every weekend from 10AM to 2PM. Introducing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle massive rent increase

SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Carlsbad 5000, 'world's fastest 5K,' returns Sunday

The Carlsbad 5000 is back this Sunday. The running race through downtown Carlsbad is known as the world’s fastest 5K because of the world records set there. The first race starts just before 7 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive and Roosevelt Street, and races continue all morning, culminating with races for elite runners just after 1 p.m.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Vista cosmetologist offers the A,B,C,D's to a happy life

VISTA, Calif. — A popular North County cosmetologist is celebrating his career with a colorful cookbook. In this Zevely Zone, I got a taste of food and fun in Vista where great energy gravitates to the Epi Centre. "Welcome to the Epi Centre. I've invited a few of my friends," said Epi Tapia at his hair salon. More than 50 years ago, Epi started styling hair in Vista. I told the guests at his party, "I've never seen so much beautiful hair in all my life!"
VISTA, CA
KPBS

FDA authorizes first COVID booster for children ages 5 to 11

Kids ages 5-through-11 years old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters as infection rates are increasing again nationwide. Then, the pandemic may change the way large buildings are designed to prevent airborne diseases from spreading. Next, after a series of appeals, one murder conviction set aside, an audit finding sloppy work by the San Diego crime lab, an intervention from an innocence project and preparations for a new trial, this week the San Diego County District Attorney's office announced it would not re-try Jane Dorotik. She is now free after spending 20 years in prison. Plus, Bike-to-Work Day returns to San Diego County Thursday for the first time since 2019. And finally, a play about two different generations of sisters, one set in the 1960s and another in the present day, both living in the same house. "Mud Row'' opens at Cygnet Theatre with previews starting Wednesday, and opening night on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

