GI Film Festival opens at MOPA for first in-person event in 2 years

Kids ages 5-through-11 years old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters as infection rates are increasing again nationwide. Then, the pandemic may change the way large buildings are designed to prevent airborne diseases from spreading. Next, after a series of appeals, one murder conviction set aside, an audit finding sloppy work by the San Diego crime lab, an intervention from an innocence project and preparations for a new trial, this week the San Diego County District Attorney's office announced it would not re-try Jane Dorotik. She is now free after spending 20 years in prison. Plus, Bike-to-Work Day returns to San Diego County Thursday for the first time since 2019. And finally, a play about two different generations of sisters, one set in the 1960s and another in the present day, both living in the same house. "Mud Row'' opens at Cygnet Theatre with previews starting Wednesday, and opening night on Saturday.
