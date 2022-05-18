ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Majority in U.S. Don't Want Legal Status to Block K-12 Education: Poll

By Meghan Roos
 3 days ago
About 27 percent of U.S. adults said they did not think states should be required to provide public education to all...

Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

