Officials, animal advocates celebrate upgrades to Eisenhower Park dog park
Nassau County officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new makeover to a local dog run.
Legislator John Ferretti joined animal welfare advocates and community members to unveil the upgraded dog park at Eisenhower Park.
A new synthetic turf field replaced the depleted lawn areas, allowing continued activity for dogs without creating muddy conditions.
Other improvements include concrete walkways, a gazebo, benches and a new chain link fence.
New plantings were also created to provide privacy, beauty and to reduce noise for the adjacent trails and homes along Salisbury Park Drive.
Comments / 1