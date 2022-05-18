ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials, animal advocates celebrate upgrades to Eisenhower Park dog park

Nassau County officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new makeover to a local dog run.

Legislator John Ferretti joined animal welfare advocates and community members to unveil the upgraded dog park at Eisenhower Park.

A new synthetic turf field replaced the depleted lawn areas, allowing continued activity for dogs without creating muddy conditions.

Other improvements include concrete walkways, a gazebo, benches and a new chain link fence.

New plantings were also created to provide privacy, beauty and to reduce noise for the adjacent trails and homes along Salisbury Park Drive.

IN THIS ARTICLE
