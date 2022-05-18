1st female player in Atlantic League history faces off against Ducks

The first female player in Atlantic League history played against the Long Island Ducks Tuesday.

Kelsie Whitmore, a pitcher and an outfielder, plays for the Staten Island Ferryhawks.

Despite not being an everyday player, Whitmore became the first woman to pitch, start and play in an Atlantic League game earlier this season.

She tells News 12 she is honored to be a "baseball pioneer" for girls.

"I only hope that I can help motivate them and push them in any way that they need to be in order to pursue their dreams and what they want to accomplish," Whitmore says.