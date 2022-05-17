ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome People Give Rochester’s 2nd Street Joe Enormous Chair

By James Rabe
Have you heard the news? 2nd Street Flag Waving Joe has some new furniture, and it's a pretty big deal!. A post on his Facebook page, Second Street Waving Guy - Joe Johnson, was filled with smiles and pictures of the huge chair and Joe on the Royal Joe Throne....

