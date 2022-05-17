ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic win No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA draft lottery

By Larry Starks, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic secured the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft lottery.

The Magic's last draft pick this high came in 2004, when they selected Dwight Howard at No. 1. The Magic also won the lottery in 1992 (Shaquille O'Neal) and 1993 (Penny Hardaway via trade).

Orlando had two lottery picks last year, selecting Jalen Suggs at No. 5 and Franz Wagner at No. 8.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

Oklahoma City will pick second behind Orlando. Houston, Sacramento and Detroit rounded out the top five.

In a draft that lacks a clear top prospect, like Cade Cunningham in last year's class , there could be incentive for the Magic to trade down. Their top prospects could be available at two or three.

Throughout most of the college basketball season, there appeared to be a wide-open race for the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will be held on June 23. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Jabari Smith of Auburn are expected to be the top draft prospects.

The ping pong balls were favorable for the Magic, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, who each had 14% odds to land the top pick.

Oklahoma City, which had the fourth-best odds at the top pick (12.5%), had a solid night in the lottery, getting the No. 2 and 12 picks.

The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with a good chance at a top-three pick. Had the lottery played out as the odds expected, the Thunder would have received the No. 4 and No. 12 picks. The last time OKC had the No. 2 pick (2007, when they were the Seattle SuperSonics), the team chose Kevin Durant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMder_0fhbejY700
Jabari Smith (10) could be the No. 1 pick in the June NBA Draft. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Complete lottery results:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orlando Magic win No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA draft lottery

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Kevin Durant
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Gonzaga#State Farm
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names 1 Major American City He 'Hates'

If there's one thing Charles Barkley's going to do, it's speak his mind. And after the Mavericks win over Phoenix Sunday night, meaning they'd advance to meet the Warriors in San Francisco, Chuck let his feelings about the city be known. Going as far as calling it "hell." We’re going...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

477K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy