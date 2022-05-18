ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts loses primary in upset

Long-time Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts has lost to former councilwoman Angela Evans, his first challenger since Roberts took office in 2006.

Evans won with 70% of the vote and 20,092 votes. Roberts had 30% of the vote and 8,448 votes.

WUKY reports that Roberts campaigned on his experience and touting a record creating what he calls "one of the best and most innovative" County Attorney's offices in the nation. Evans, meanwhile, says it's time for a "new model of prosecuting cases" that reduces recidivism and takes into account root causes, such as substance abuse and mental health issues.

Roberts and Evans are both Democrats, and no Republicans are on the ballot, making Evans the projected ultimate winner of the office.

