SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 4,504 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past seven days, as the state continues to see a spike. The average daily case count stood at about 643 for the week, according to the data released Thursday by the Utah Department of Health. The state confirmed 148 additional hospitalized patients with COVID-19 over the past week, and emergency room visits pertaining to the coronavirus are up from 1.53% the previous week to 2.23%.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO