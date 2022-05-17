ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County supervisors press for more COVID-19 relief money to get new jail built

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

Shasta County supervisors are intent on spending the bulk of federal COVID-19 relief money on the construction of a new jail.

Presented with spending ideas for the $35 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) money coming to the county, supervisors on Tuesday directed administrators to find a way to allocate $25 million of it toward a new jail.

“There isn’t a single item that I would put a higher priority than a jail,” said Supervisor Les Baugh, who chairs the board. “I would eliminate all these items in favor of a jail.”

In her presentation, County Deputy County Executive Officer Mary Williams told supervisors that $10 million could be spent on the construction of a jail.

“I am not bringing a spending plan to the board. Instead, we have compiled a list of project opportunities for the board to consider and look to the board on which projects to move forward with and that will compose our spending plan,” Williams said.

The list, which in part was derived from community feedback, included, among other things, $7.8 million in community support programs, $4.9 million on infrastructure projects, $1.4 million in marijuana eradication and $8.7 million on housing.

But spurred by Baugh asking if there was a way more could go toward the jail, County Counsel Rubin Cruse Jr. said conceivably the money could be used to build ancillary components within the jail, like mental health services and job placement programs. That would be a way to squeeze more ARPA money for the jail, he added.

Cruse said the county would have to make its case to the federal government.

“I think it would be justified,” he said.

The federal money allows governments to support their pandemic response but move forward with recovery.

Supervisors voted 4-1 to direct county staff to come back with a plan that spends $25 million on a new jail, $3.9 million on administrative costs to get the jail built and the best use for the balance of the ARPA funds, about $6.5 million.

Supervisors have been told that it would cost $100 million to $125 million for a new jail.

County Executive Officer Matt Pontes said in March the new jail facility could be built with a combination of county general fund dollars, state and federal funds and possibly bond funds.

In late March, Sheriff Michael Johnson presented to supervisors and the public a multi-year corrections facility project he called the "wagon wheel of justice and rehabilitation."

He said the focus would be on providing various services to prisoners — such as mental health evaluations, overcoming addictions and job training — to steer them away from crime and achieve productive lives. Those who didn't want help would face regular jail time.

Meanwhile, in voting no Tuesday, Supervisor Mary Rickert reminded supervisors that the list of projects Williams brought to them was based on community feedback.

“Was there a huge number that specifically talked about a jail? I want us to remember that our responsibility is the people and to respond to what they’re asking for,” Rickert said.

Williams said the survey that went out asked residents what projects they want to see and they could pick three. Fire prevention was the top choice with the jail coming in a distant second.

“As the attorney would say, I rest my case,” Rickert said. “It sounds like fire prevention safety is really a high priority and if we put the vast majority of the money into a jail, how are we going to explain that to the public?”

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County supervisors press for more COVID-19 relief money to get new jail built

Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

