Jamey Johnson Performs “Give It Away” With Co-Writer Bill Anderson During His Grand Ole Opry Membership Induction

It may be one of George Strait‘s biggest hits, but there’s just something that hits different about Jamey Johnson singing “Give It Away.”

Probably because he wrote the song, along with the legendary Whisperin’ Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon.

The song was included as the lead single on Strait’s 2006 record It Just Comes Natural, and it became his 41st #1 single on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, breaking Conway Twitty’s previous record of 40 on that chart. It also won the ACM for both the Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 2007, as well as the Song of the Year award at the CMA’s that same year.

Jamey’s performed the song here and there over the years, but I’ve got a feeling his performance this past weekend was just a little more special.

Of course Jamey was finally inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry this weekend, an honor that was long overdue for one of country music’s most underrated artists.

But before they got down to business, Jamey took the opportunity to perform “Give It Away” with his co-writer, Bill Anderson, who had also been the one to introduce Jamey the very first time he performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

Unfortunately their third co-writer Buddy Cannon couldn’t be there to join them for their performance. But they did have his daughter Melanie Cannon onstage with them: She’s one of Jamey’s backup singers.

And when it came time to finally give Jamey his trophy for officially becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he paid tribute to both of his co-writers:

“Y’all have both been mentors to me, and Buddy Cannon especially. I wouldn’t be on this stage right now without y’all. Buddy took me in back in 2001, became a producer and a songwriter, but more than anything just became a damn good friend.”

After Jamey got his hardware and his spot in the Grand Ole Opry, he also performed his biggest hit, “In Color.”