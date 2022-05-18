Orange County makes safety improvements at dangerous intersection

The Property Owners Association, Inc., popularly known as the POA is sounding a CALL TO ACTION to its thousands of members in The Villages especially to those newly transplanted residents of the Villages south of State Road 44 that are seemingly sprouting like mushrooms overnight by the thousands and incredibly spreading beyond anyone’s imagination to Leesburg and areas by the Florida Turnpike!. What’s next? Orlando? Someone joked, though this may not really be an exaggeration! It look like The Villages Developer’s mantra is: See that available land? Buy it! Then build on it! And they will come! There is no stopping this manic building spree!

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO