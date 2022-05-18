ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County makes safety improvements at dangerous intersection

By Amy Quesinberry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange County Public Works Department has made significant safety improvements to the intersection of Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive where a fatal crash claimed five lives in March 2021....

