Clendenin, WV

Herbert Hoover completes sweep of Philip Barbour at home, 9-0

By Michael Minnich Sports Editor
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLENDENIN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Herbert Hoover Huskies picked up where they left off on Monday, again clubbing 11 hits in finishing off a sweep of their Class AA Region II championship series with the Philip Barbour Colts, 9-0, in six innings on Tuesday evening. Herbert Hoover,...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport is ready to defend its seven straight state champio…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood’s 2022 baseball season ends with loss at Wahama

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wahama did what it had to do. A shutout over Ravenswood on Monday evening in Mason gave the White Falcons the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship and moved them on in postseason play. Ravenswood had gained the upper hand in the double...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior stays fresh with 14-2 win at Notre Dame

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s all a matter of perspective. One coach says he hopes to keep the momentum rolling, while another says he hopes his team has flushed all of the bad stuff out of its system. So was the case following Fairmont Senior’s 14-2...
FAIRMONT, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Clendenin, WV
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

The Preston Knights’ football program has recently announced that it is holding a football youth camp. This is the second annual youth camp and it will run from 9 a.m. to noon on June 18 on the Preston High School turf field. Participants ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

State Meet continues Friday and Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charleston is the place to be for the best of the best in West Virginia high school track and field. And it’s the place for several Ravenswood athletes Friday and Saturday. The annual West Virginia High School State Track and Field Meet got...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: GSU’s run, top athletes and more

PIONEER DAYS: Glenville State University’s baseball team was on the brink of history last Sunday. Battling out of the loser’s bracket, the Pioneers forced a decisive game in the double elimination Mountain East Conference Tournament at Beckley’s Epling Stadium. And Ravenswood’s Chase Swain was right in the...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Sportsmanship shines at MS softball championship

KINGWOOD — It was no secret that last week’s inaugural Preston Middle School softball championship series was an enormous success. Fans lined the fences as the Bruceton Bulldogs and Central Preston Wildcats battled in a best two-of-three series to determine this year’s champion under picture-perfect weather conditions.
KINGWOOD, WV
Hailee
Herbert Hoover
WVNews

Morris looking forward to second TBT opportunity with Best Virginia

Jamel Morris will again be a member of Best Virginia this summer in the TBT. “It’s always nice to play in the TBT. I’ve played in it for a couple years now, but last year I got the experience of playing with Best Virginia,” said the 2016 Fairmont State (W.Va.) University graduate. “It definitely gets me more excited to play this year, especially in Charleston in front of big crowds. It’s definitely an exciting feeling.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Haskins and Lawrence named Ripley High School Athletes of the Year

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When it comes to Ripley High School athletics, the honor of being chosen Athlete of the Year is as good as it gets. The prestigious award for both a graduating senior male and female was handed out last Friday during the school’s Formal Awards ceremony.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Mickey Marino Scholarship ends after 33 years

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Mickey Marino received many accolades in his short life. He was an accomplished football, baseball and basketball player and an entrepreneur. After he passed away in 1988 at the age of 25, none of that mattered to his family. What was most important was that he be remembered for his compassion and the heart he had for those he saw as being uncared for or unnoticed.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — University’s Daminn Cunningham knew he could be a repeat state…
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Espn#Wv News#Pb#Colts#Sydney Bright
WVNews

Fisher, Saban launch new Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Backyard Brawl has been with us for 127 years, but it picked up a new meaning this week. This isn’t a bare-knuckle battle between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. As acrid as is the atmosphere between those two rivals, it seldom has reached the boiling point that the new Backyard Brawl between West Virginia neighbors reached as Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher spent a day snarling at each other.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ripley High School class of 2022 graduates today

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Graduation exercises on May 20 will see 146 Ripley High School seniors walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Commencement will begin at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field. The ceremony will take place even in the event of rain. The only cause for a change would be dangerous lightning.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Ripley softball season ends with losses to Lincoln County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — As they had all season long, Ripley’s girls’ softball team put up a great fight. Lincoln County, though, simply packed a more powerful punch on Tuesday evening at Lady Viking Park. Literally. The Lady Panthers drilled four home runs to sideline Ripley...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Sports
Sports
WVNews

2022 Ohio River Festival golf tournament winners

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — On June 14, the Ohio River Festival hosted their annual golf tournament at Greenhills Golf Course. Awards were presented for the top three teams as well as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive for both men and women.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood High hosted annual Formal Awards ceremony

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Formal Awards ceremony was hosted on May 13 in the high school auditorium. The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Student Body President Andrew Francis. Following the pledge was Principal Luke Swiney, who gave the welcome address.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Former Keyser City Council member William Zacot is not eligible to…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Ward Frazee

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Ward Clayton Frazee passed away on May 19, 2022, as his wife of 57 years held his hands until he entered the arms of his other great love — Jesus. As the next to youngest boy of the 11 children of Hiram and Edith (Teets) Frazee, Ward was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in the aptly named small town of Friendsville, Maryland — the same town where he lived for 77 years with his beloved wife, Carol (Fike) Frazee, and his adoring daughters, Autumn Barclay (husband Bryan) and Kendra Kenney (husband Michael). Ward had many nicknames: Captain, Louie and Pete, but his most treasured name was when his grandchildren — Colton Thomas (wife Shauna), Hunter Barclay, Walker Barclay and Braelyn Kenney — called him “Pap Pap.”
FORT ASHBY, WV

