Denver, CO

Game 1 Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

By AdrianHernandez
milehighhockey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will meet for game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. This primetime contest features a rematch of last season’s first-round foes. Colorado has won six...

www.milehighhockey.com

theScore

NHL Thursday best bets: Avalanche to cruise at home

Wednesday night was a pretty good one on the ice. We went 2-1 with our shot props while splitting the best bets. Since backing the Calgary Flames to win the opening frame came with juicy +135 odds, we turned a profit with both. We'll look to build on that as...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Live NHL series bets: Where is the value after Game 1s?

It's obvious in hockey: The best you can do is make good bets, find value, and then let the puck bounce where it may. We had mixed results in our in-series betting after Game 1 of the first round, taking a decent plus-money price into Game 7 with the Bruins and getting a win with the Oilers (-115) after each trailed twice in their respective series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ INTERVIEW TOUR CONTINUES WITH ANOTHER CLUB ON FRIDAY

Barry Trotz is a smart man, it is no secret. And smart men make smart decisions, which is why he is such a hot commodity. That and his 914 NHL wins (3rd most all time) & his 2018 Stanley Cup ring. As it were, since his dismissal from his post with the New York Islanders he's interviewed with two NHL teams. As of yesterday, he interviewed for the Winnipeg Jets for their head coaching job. The Jets are a logical choice, as they've got a solid core of players & he's from the area. However, smart men don't take the first offer they are given. They also take the wining & dining in stride, and why not? Free dinner. And as I said, Barry Trotz is a smart man.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Bednar Huge Jack Adams Award Snub

The NHL recently announced its three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, an annual honour bestowed upon the coach thought to have been most responsible for his team’s success. Unsurprisingly, the three nominees hailed from several of this season’s most successful clubs. Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers), Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames), and Gerard Gallant (New York Rangers) all garnered nominations, having led their respective charges to top seven records in the NHL this season. While there’s often little to quibble about regarding the nominations, the absence of Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was particularly glaring. Let’s dig into why his omission was a mistake, and why he deserved a nomination (at minimum) for his work behind the bench this season.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
theScore

NHL weekend player props: 3 forwards worth backing

Thursday was a successful night for our player props as we once again won two of three, with the lone defeat coming on the hook. We'll look to keep things moving in the right direction with three plays for what should be an exciting weekend of playoff hockey. Teuvo Teravainen...
NHL
theScore

Flames edge Oilers 9-6 in wild Battle of Alberta opener

Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta lived up to the hype - and more. The Calgary Flames won a 9-6 barn burner over the Edmonton Oilers in the opening contest of Round 2 between the provincial rivals Wednesday. The 15 combined goals are the most in a Stanley Cup...
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon: Avalanche were 'really bad' in Game 2 loss

Nathan MacKinnon was the first to admit his Colorado Avalanche put forth a lackluster effort in their defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Avalanche superstar acknowledged how poorly his club played in a 4-1 loss that tied the best-of-seven second-round series 1-1. "We...
DENVER, CO
