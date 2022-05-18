Game 1 Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

Barry Trotz is a smart man, it is no secret. And smart men make smart decisions, which is why he is such a hot commodity. That and his 914 NHL wins (3rd most all time) & his 2018 Stanley Cup ring. As it were, since his dismissal from his post with the New York Islanders he's interviewed with two NHL teams. As of yesterday, he interviewed for the Winnipeg Jets for their head coaching job. The Jets are a logical choice, as they've got a solid core of players & he's from the area. However, smart men don't take the first offer they are given. They also take the wining & dining in stride, and why not? Free dinner. And as I said, Barry Trotz is a smart man.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO