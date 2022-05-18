ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Trojan Sweep: Anderson girls win golf state title behind 2nd-round charge

By Noah Gross
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A week after the Anderson High School boys golf team won the Class 5A state championship, the Trojans girls did the same in thrilling fashion Tuesday at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown.

With a two-day score of 600, the Trojans squeaked past San Antonio Alamo Heights who finished with a 601 score.

“This has been an unbelievable ride,” said John McPherson, Anderson’s head coach. “I’m so happy for our girls. We were down by seven at the turn and made up eight strokes to overcome. To win this for our school, our community, for Austin is just great. I told them this is something you’ll take with you the rest of your life.”

Farah O’Keefe powered Anderson, winning the individual title with a two-day score of 136. Anderson also won the boys team and individual medals last week, with Keaton Vo being the top golfer on the boys side.

“This is beyond awesome,” said O’Keefe, who is committed to the University of Texas. “I’m so proud of our team. Yesterday we were seven back and we all kind of went to bed thinking we really got to pull something off special tomorrow. Win the staring contest is a way to put it.”

Darrelyn Webster had a two-day score of 149 for the Trojans. Caroline Dasch wasn’t far behind at 153. Sloane Panter and Karime Nichols ended with scores of 162 and 183, respectively.

In Class 6A, Vandegrift’s Sydney Givens took home the individual title by one stroke. The Vipers star finished with a two-day score of 143, just ahead of Round Rock’s Jiyu Han at 144.

