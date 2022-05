NORWICH — Norwich Tech scored the first seven runs of the game but was forced to hold off Wheeler High, 11-9, in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday. Wheeler (6-11) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and another two in the sixth to make it 9-9. Norwich Tech (13-7) responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 11-9 lead.

NORWICH, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO