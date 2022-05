NORTH STONINGTON — Izzy Deledda and Addie Hauptmann drove in three runs each as Wheeler High beat Norwich Tech, 17-2, in a nonleague softball game on Thursday. Maddie Perkins doubled twice and scored four times as the Lions earned their ninth straight victory. Reese Main was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Leah Cleary also drove in a pair. Marissa Perkins was 2 for 2.

NORWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO