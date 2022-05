Two people pleaded not guilty Friday to stealing packages from porches and having firearms and narcotics in their vehicle. Dale Shane Adams, 39, of Yucca Valley, and 31-year-old Mallory Lynn Bauer of Temecula were stopped by Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies on Wednesday because their silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used in a series of package thefts from porches, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO