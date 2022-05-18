ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets get third overall pick in NBA draft lottery

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - After finishing with the worst record in the NBA this past season, the Houston Rockets will pick third in this year's draft.

Houston's spot toward the top of the draft was decided by Tuesday night's lottery. The Rockets entered the day sharing the best chance to win the top pick in the draft with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, who picked No. 1 overall last year.

This time, it was the Magic winning the top pick, with the Oklahoma City Thunder jumping up to second and the Rockets falling to third overall. They were ensured a top five pick no matter what happened Tuesday night, but selecting fifth would have been Houston's worst-case scenario.

Getting the third pick ensures the Rockets have a chance at one of the consensus top four prospects: Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey. Two of those players are unlikely to be available June 23 when Houston picks third, meaning the other two should be there for the Rockets.

Whoever they pick would join Jalen Green as the cornerstones of the franchise's future, plagued by back-to-back losing seasons in the aftermath of trading James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

