Desmond Ridder excited to play under center

By Brian Gebhardt, Middays W Andy Randy
 3 days ago

On Tuesday Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Atlanta Falcons 3rd round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Andy and Randy asked Ridder about the Falcons offensive under Head Coach Arhur Smith.

“Diving into the playbook, and obviously it’s early, week and a half and the last couple of days getting to go through some of it but I imagine some of the stuff stands out to you, some of the stuff has to get you excited as a quarterback, as a player. What are some of the things offensively that you have seen so far and thought to yourself, alright, this looks fun to me?” asked Bunker.

“Some of the nakeds, some of just the play-action passes. A lot of the stuff under center actually gets me excited you know. That’s something that I grew up wanting to do and then you know just the way of the game how it went going through high school and college you know I was in the shotgun. I kind of got away from that but you know obviously having my dream of coming to play in the NFL that’s a main part of it, playing under center. So I am excited to get back to it, get under and start ripping some balls down field,” Ridder replied.

Tune into Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10am to 2pm.

