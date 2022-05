On a beautiful spring weekend, the ‘09 Boys found their stride at the Jaguar United Spring Invitational in Novi. Coach David Thoms shared that in spite of a challenging start to the season, the team’s commitment to training and teamwork brought results. “The boys had a great weekend. Our regular season hasn’t been going the way we’d like but this weekend they overcame adversity. Our only loss was to the team we eventually beat in the final 5-2 after a dominating performance. Their work in training and on the field has been fantastic these past few weeks and I’m excited to continue to work with them. This championship is the first of many for this team.”

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO