Buffalo, NY

Statement By Dr. Gail C. Christopher, Executive Director Of National Collaborative For Health Equity, On Buffalo Shootings

By sbamericannews
sb-american.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – “Hate always terrorizes. That’s the intention. As an African American woman who came of age during the Civil Rights era, I know at heart how hate works to harm some and paralyze or, at least, to immobilize others. But movement is life. It’s certainly the way forward if Democracy...

sb-american.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BET

Besides The Horror In Buffalo, Here Are 5 Other Recent Mass Shootings Spurred By Racial Hate

An incident of domestic terrorism has cast an ugly shadow on Buffalo, NY. An 18-year old suspect has been accused of fatally shooting 10 people on Saturday, (May 15) in what is being called a racially motivated rampage. The moment was horrifying enough, but it follows an ugly pattern of mass murders dating back more than a century in the United States and that includes those specifically targeting people of color.
Investigative Post

Radical right makes school board inroads

Who are the far right groups that helped elect 22 candidates to boards of education across Western New York?. Eleven newly elected school board candidates in Erie and Niagara counties are only two degrees of separation away from Western New York’s radical right. That is to say, they were...
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket pleaded with the nation Thursday to confront and stop racist violence, their agony pouring out in the tears of a 12-year-old child, hours after the white man accused in the killings silently faced a murder indictment in court.
wxxinews.org

Hochul's views on gun control have evolved

After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest policies in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the National Rifle Association gave her an “A”...
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton community responds to Buffalo shooting

The accused had allegedly traveled to Buffalo from Conklin, a town in Broome County. On May 14, a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, NY at a local Tops Friendly Market, allegedly targeting Buffalo’s Black community. Ten people were killed and three were wounded in the shooting, 11 of...

