Ansonia, CT

Ansonia Police Say They Have A Suspect In Fatal Shooting

By Eugene Driscoll
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANSONIA — Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old male in connection to a fatal shooting on Hubbell Avenue on April 5. The teen suspect, who is from Ansonia, is currently in law enforcement custody in North Carolina, and has been since May 13, according to a prepared statement...

valley.newhavenindependent.org

NBC Connecticut

Teen Arrested in Connection to Hamden Homicide

A New Haven teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Hamden resident Semaj Reddick, according to police. Reddick was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting in Hamden on May 30, 2021, in the Minute Mart parking lot located at 280 Circular Avenue, officials said. According to...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
HAMDEN, CT
WSB Radio

Police: Connecticut mother left 2-year-old home alone to go to the store

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.
WOLCOTT, CT
FOX 61

Suspension of Bridgeport cop in Black woman's case reversed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An independent arbitrator says a police detective in Connecticut’s largest city should have his administrative leave reversed, after he and another officer were taken off the job earlier this year amid allegations of insensitivity in their handling of separate cases in which Black women were found dead in their apartments.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man has died and another was injured after a shooting on Zion Street in Hartford late Thursday night, police said. After the shooting, the victims who were at that point suffering from gunshot wounds drove and crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to string of Bristol robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Bristol over the last month. According to the Bristol Police Department, 39-year-old Gregory Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday without incident based on active warrants. On April 20, Corner Pizza was burglarized. Two days later, Rodd’s Restaurant was […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in Shelton stabbing case faces judge; arrest warrant released

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Electric prices to increase in Conn. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Hartford awards $225k+ for community projects. Updated:...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Milford Teen Charged, Identified In Stabbing Death Of Shelton Student

The 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of a Fairfield County prep school student has been charged in adult court and identified. New Haven County resident Raul Valle, of Milford, was charged Thursday, May 19, with the alleged murder of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence.
MILFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT

