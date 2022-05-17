ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Let's Go Brandon bumper sticker backlash

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaughter of Dotty's manager killed during purse snatching talks about her mom. The daughter of a Dotty's manager who was killed...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 30

Linda Park
3d ago

It says what it says....Nothing wrong with expressing one's self. For all anyone knows. You know a person named Brandon, and cheering him on.Love it !

Reply(8)
24
David Phipps
3d ago

HOA's are nothing but communist communities. they dictate how you will live and function there. if you live in one then you deserve everything they do to you.

Reply
4
let's go brandon
3d ago

Free speech. It’s his car he can put what ever color or sticker on it

Reply
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD responds after mom sharing daughter’s assignment goes viral

AMR called to assist Lovers and Friends festival on day 1. American Medical Response crews in Las Vegas were called to assist Saturday during the Lovers and Friends music festival. Body camera footage shows aftermath of crash involving Councilwoman Michele Fiore. Updated: 13 hours ago. FOX5 has obtained bodycam footage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Bumper Sticker#Dotty#Shein#Resorts World
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas sees wedding surge past pre-pandemic levels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Wedding Capital of the World is undergoing a wedding surge, surpassing 2019 levels in 2022. The results were announced to the Clark County Commission in the latest report. “We have not gotten our international clients back. We have about 7%. Usually, it’s 20 to 22%....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
Fox5 KVVU

AMR called to assist Lovers and Friends festival on day 1

The Clark County School District has been thrust into the national spotlight after a mom who read part of her daughter’s controversial class assignment at a school board meeting last week went viral. Body camera footage shows aftermath of crash involving Councilwoman Michele Fiore. Updated: 13 hours ago. FOX5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
krcrtv.com

Woman accused of putting bleach in boyfriend's sleeping medicine

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada woman has been accused of putting bleach into her boyfriend's sleeping medicine last week, according to an arrest report. Officers were called around 1 a.m. on May 12 after a man said his girlfriend, 26-year-old Wendy Najera, of Las Vegas, put bleach in his medicine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

EDC campers invade the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas man arrested for animal cruelty after dog was found dead, second dog locked in crate in extreme heat. A man is accused of leaving his dogs in the hot sun when it was nearly 100 degrees outside, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Las Vegas coffee shop giveaway...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy