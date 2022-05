The New York state Assembly is expected to pass the Adult Survivors Act to allow survivors of sexual assault to have t​heir day in court following three years of outcry. The Adult Survivors Act, sponsored by Manhattan Democrats Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, would create a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault to file a civil suit against an individual or institution for their past abuse that occurred after age 18. The bill has highlighted such abuse rampant within the modeling or athletics industry or medical field.

