Trinity wins 3A state baseball title

Birmingham, Alabama, may not be as large or as bustling as Atlanta, but when it comes to food and dining, the Magic City holds its own against Georgia’s capital city and its sprawling metropolitan area. Located two hours west of Atlanta along I-20, the burgeoning dining scene in Birmingham means it’s getting increasingly difficult to find a bad restaurant here these days. Whether in the mood for Southern staples at a meat and three, a swanky dinner with cocktails, or a casual counter-service spot serving burgers and sandwiches, the challenge lies in choosing where to eat in and around Birmingham, then planning ahead and arriving at the right time to guarantee a seat.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO