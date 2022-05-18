ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Church Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

By James Packard
newsy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe alleged gunman in a California church shooting over the weekend has now been charged. He's facing one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. "The decedent, Dr. Cheng, and the others who were shot and all the other congregants engaged in the most heroic activity one could...

