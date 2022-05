Ford of Mexico has undergone extensive changes in recent months, with a bevy of new products launching in the North American country as well. Roughly one year ago, FoMoCo launched a fully online buying experience in Mexico via the Ford Digital Store. Additionally, the Hermosillo Assembly plant – where the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick are built – was recently named the best in North America, while the 2022 Ford E-Transit and 2022 Ford Expedition launched in that country back in March. Now, Ford of Mexico has also been chosen as one of three sites to host a new Global Technology and Business Center, along with India and Hungary.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO