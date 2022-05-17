ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Bathroom Products Market Size, Growing Demand, Dominating Top Key Players and Business Outlook 2021-2030

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "New Zealand Bathroom Products Market by Price Point, Application, Distribution Channel, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive...

www.atlantanews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Fertilizer Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights. NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Global Fertilizer Market will grow at a CAGR of 2.60% by 2026. These market's prices will grow during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Services Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation dose management solution market size is set to grow by USD 166.06 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 11.96%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects Director

Click here to read the full article. JCPenney appointed John Aylward as chief marketing officer and Kontoor Brands appointed Mame Annan-Brown to serve as ESG global head. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesSpecial Collections Give Kontoor Q1 Marketing EdgeShuffle Board: Target, Kontoor Name EVPs, Torrid's C-Suite Moves, New CMOs at Dickies, PF FlyersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
pymnts

Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
pymnts

Today in Retail: More Than 3 in 5 Firms Use Digital Marketplaces More Often; Kwik Trip Adding Coinsource Bitcoin ATMs Across Midwest

Today in retail, supply chain hangups and inflation play major role in Walmart’s quarterly earnings report while U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April. Plus, MultiPay teams up with Mastercard on an installment payments program, U.S. retail sales drop in April as more consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, Sally Beauty brings Nailboo to its brick-and-mortar locations and more.
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
freightwaves.com

What price will the supply chain pay for resiliency?

At one time, a factory in Denmark run by pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR: NVO) made half of the world’s supply of insulin. Willy Shih, Robert and Jane Cizik professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, visited the site and was told that Novo kept a five-year supply of the product in the deep freeze. According to Shih, the company had vowed to never run out a product that people’s lives depended upon.
@growwithco

What Is a Market Segment

There are five main approaches to market segmentation. Here’s how to use these approaches to create targeted messaging campaigns for key audiences. Marketers and business leaders are often told to “find your market segment.” A market segment is a group of individuals that shares similar characteristics, separated and brought together from a larger group. Market segmentation is the practice of dividing your overall target market — all your potential customers — into smaller, more approachable groups.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Phys.org

When harnessing the power of social media, engagement is a key performance indicator

The explosive growth of social media during the last decade has dramatically changed the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Yet relatively few firms have properly strategized their social media appearance and involvement, says Fang Fang Li, who will publicly defend her doctoral dissertation at the University of Vaasa on Wednesday 18th May.
US News and World Report

ABB Looks to Pricing, Acquisitions to Boost Process Automation Profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is aiming to further raise profitability in its process automation business through pricing, acquisitions and strict cost management, the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday, ahead of its capital markets day for the division. The company said it planned to grow the business by helping more...
thefastmode.com

TIM's Sparkle, Atos Partner to Cater Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Solutions

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business...
pymnts

Stayntouch Property Management Integrates With Tabit Point-of-Sale Systems for Mobile In-Stay Dining

Cloud-based hotel property management and contactless tech platform Stayntouch on Tuesday (May 17) integrated with mobile-first hospitality platform Tabit, which specializes in hotel restaurants, according to a joint press release. Stayntouch’s cloud-native mobile PMS can be accessed from anywhere with any device and allows hotels to earn primary and ancillary...
pymnts

Quark.ai Launches Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support After Fortune 500 Pilot

Autonomous customer/field support platform Quark.ai on Wednesday (May 18) launched its autonomous support platform for B2B eCommerce after completing a pilot program of the offering with a Fortune 500 company that sells millions of high-tech products online. According to a company press release, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides accurate...
Benzinga

Society Pass Reports That Its Women Leaders Are Accomplishing Big Things And Breaking Down Old Boundaries In Southeast Asia's Technology Sector

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, one Singapore-based internet holding company says it looks to stand apart. More than 50% of Society Pass Inc.’s SOPA employees are women — including...
Sourcing Journal

Zegna Group Unveils Financial, Sustainability Goals

Click here to read the full article. By 2026, more than 50 percent of top priority raw materials will be traceable to their point of origin, exceeding 95 percent by 2030. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalESG Outlook: Dr. Sudha Anand of BKS Textiles on a Minimalist Shopping Philosophy5 Trends You Need to Check Out at Denim Première VisionThom Browne Explains Why it Wants to Cancel an Adidas TrademarkBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Motley Fool

Roblox Is Unlocking Growth Opportunities

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Roblox (RBLX 1.31%) has recently looked to expand...
