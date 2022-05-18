ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile home park in Des Moines being torn down for redevelopment

By Marcus McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A mobile home park on Indianola Avenue near Park Avenue is being demolished for redevelopment after being in disrepair for years. "I am glad it's going away. It's a disaster," said Andrea Brownell, who lives in the...

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
Chase across Des Moines metro ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through the metro Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
Development of $28 million housing project underway in Pleasant Hill

Hubbell Realty Co. this month began construction for Forge65, a 162-unit townhouse and apartment development located on about 8 acres south of Iowa Highway 163 at Northeast 60th Street in Pleasant Hill. The project was originally announced in mid-2020 when development costs were estimated at $24 million. Rising costs of materials have pushed development costs to $28 million, according to a Hubbell spokesperson. Costar, a real estate information and analytics company, reported that the stabilized vacancy rate for the Des Moines area is 5.18%; the vacancy rate in the Forge65 submarket area is 2.6%. The planned community will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and a mix of one- and two-story townhouses. “We wanted to create a thoughtful community with plenty of rental options and designs,” said Kris Saddoris, Hubbell’s vice president of multifamily development. “This isn’t your standard neighborhood, and thanks to the variety, residents will have far greater options than other communities throughout the city.” The development will include a clubhouse, a pool and shared spaces as well as garage options for residents. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2023. Photo:Rendering special to the Business Record.
Mask Mandate Back In Effect At Fort Dodge Hospital

If you’re headed to the doctor in the next week, don’t forget a mask. As of today, the Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center will once again be requiring masks for all staff, patients and visitors. A representative for Unity Point confirmed with Alpha Media News Director Brooke Bickford that they saw a significant increase in COVID cases since last Thursday. No numbers were discussed but the representative said cases are at a substantial level. The mandate will be reevaluated Thursday of next week.
Merle Hay Mall businesses eager for $130 million renovation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Developers finally broke ground on the new Buccaneers ice arena on Wednesday. The arena will be housed in the former Younkers' building at the Merle Hay Mall. Holland says the project will be a part of a national movement to repurpose shopping centers. "What we're...
Des Moines deli celebrates 100 years in business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines sandwich institution celebrated a century in business on Friday. B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli has been owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1922. The Brooks family is now on generation number three. Two of the three generations...
Man shot during Des Moines gas station robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines gas station overnight. It happened late Thursday night at the Git N Go at 816 East Euclid Ave. Police said the suspect displayed a handgun while robbing the store. A friend of the cashier tried to intervene and was shot. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Ottumwa firefighters set house on fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A firefighter’s job usually involves preventing fires, but in Ottumwa on Wednesday, crews started one. The Ottumwa Fire Department is helping the city revitalize its neighborhoods by destroying a handful of abandoned properties. Wednesday's task involved burning a city-owned placarded home on Olney Street. Crews...
Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
Plans for another craft brewery bubble up in the metro

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A new brewery and arcade is set to open in Johnston this fall. Backpocket Brewing, based in eastern Iowa, plans to open a taproom in the new Johnston Town Center. It will be called Backpocket Pin and Pixel. The taproom will include a made-from-scratch kitchen with...
Vacant Des Moines Clinic to Be Torn Down

(Des Moines, IA) -- The vacant Mercy Franklin Clinic in the 1800 block of 48th Street in Des Moines is now set to be demolished. The site is under new ownership, and is scheduled to be torn down starting in August. The Des Moines Register reports the nonprofit group Neighborhood Development Corporation has purchased the property and plans to hold community meetings later this year for neighbors in the area to say how they want the three-and-a-half acre property redeveloped.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
