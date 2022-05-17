Cold-Pressed Oil Market On Position to Reach $36.40 Billion by 2026

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation dose management solution market size is set to grow by USD 166.06 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 11.96%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.

