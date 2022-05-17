ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold-Pressed Oil Market On Position to Reach $36.40 Billion by 2026

Cold-Pressed Oil Market is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% from during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. Rise...

Global Fertilizer Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights. NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Global Fertilizer Market will grow at a CAGR of 2.60% by 2026. These market's prices will grow during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
3. Lineage Logistics

Artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, blockchain, deep neural networks/deep learning, Internet of Things, machine learning, robotics. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 17 in 2021) Covid-19 vaccines may have grabbed the headlines when it comes to things that need to be kept cold, but a more immediate and long-term...
Radiation Dose Management Solution Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Services Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation dose management solution market size is set to grow by USD 166.06 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 11.96%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Twiga starts commercial farming, looking to guarantee quality, sustain supply

Twiga said it has begun producing horticultural produce like onions, tomatoes and watermelons on its 650-hectare (1,606 acres) land, with an estimated output of 150,000 tons of fresh produce annually. Twiga has so far invested $10 million in the new venture, which will be backed by debt from development finance institutions.
Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Today in Retail: More Than 3 in 5 Firms Use Digital Marketplaces More Often; Kwik Trip Adding Coinsource Bitcoin ATMs Across Midwest

Today in retail, supply chain hangups and inflation play major role in Walmart’s quarterly earnings report while U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April. Plus, MultiPay teams up with Mastercard on an installment payments program, U.S. retail sales drop in April as more consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, Sally Beauty brings Nailboo to its brick-and-mortar locations and more.
What Is a Market Segment

There are five main approaches to market segmentation. Here’s how to use these approaches to create targeted messaging campaigns for key audiences. Marketers and business leaders are often told to “find your market segment.” A market segment is a group of individuals that shares similar characteristics, separated and brought together from a larger group. Market segmentation is the practice of dividing your overall target market — all your potential customers — into smaller, more approachable groups.
Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

Click here to read the full article. As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards. According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S. The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women —...
SaaS valuations cratered in early 2022. But these startups thrived.

Despite a volatile tech stock market so far this year that has included delayed IPOs, lowered valuations and declining investor sentiment, a few enterprise tech categories managed to keep getting funding. Data platforms, supply chain management tech, workplace software and cybersecurity startups all dominated the funding cycle over the past quarter.
Caterpillar eyes energy transition as growth driver for mining business

DALLAS (Reuters) - Construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc believes demand for critical minerals as the clean energy transition gathers pace will translate to solid returns for its mining business, CEO Jim Umpleby said in an interview on Tuesday. The company is aiming at a global market worth about $5 trillion...
