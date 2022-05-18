Sadly, now that warm weather is finally arriving, we will hear the weekend death count from local shootings in Chicago and the surrounding area precipitously grow. Predictably, on the first warm, three-day weekend, the body count will double. We are seeing more violence and robberies taking place in broad...
Reader’s Voice: The answer: Intact mother/father. May 14, 2022Dear editor; Sadly, now that warm weather is finally arriving, we will hear the weekend death count from local shootings in Chicago and the surrounding area precipitously grow. Predictably, on the first warm, three-day weekend, the body count will double. We are seeing more violence and robberies taking...
The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is joining libraries across Illinois to be host to Chicagoland authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney. Together they will discuss the systems of power that impact our lives, our families, and our finances, through the lens of their acclaimed books, The School for Good Mothers and Cost of Living. The event will be held virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
A book-signing, blanket collection, and fundraiser, for Ukraine will be the highlight of the June meeting of Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association (AARTA). The Aurora-based nonprofit social-service group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Gaslite Manor, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. Retired teachers, administrators, support staff members, and spouses, are invited. Lunch is $20. Reservation deadline is Friday, May 27.
A visitor receives a blood pressure check at a 19th annual health festival Saturday, May 14, by Aurora-based Companeros en Salud (Partners in Health).
The next special day and holiday on the horizon is Memorial Day, May 30, which was changed in 1969 as a federal holiday to the last Monday in May. Memorial Day is more than picnics, baseball games, and family gatherings. It is based on memorials for soldiers who died and it started with the end of the U.S. Civil War in 1865.
The Aurora City Council listened to an update on the rollout of the new fireworks provisions and enforcement options at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, May 17. Assistant chief of staff for the city government of Aurora, Alex Voigt, said, “In October of 2021,...
The Geneva Bridge Walk and 5K will help celebrate cancer survivors. The celebration will feature a walk and 5K run, with a fun-packed festival to follow. The event will be Saturday, June 4 at Northwestern Medicine Field (Kane County Cougars stadium, 34w002 Cherry Lane, Geneva). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 a.m..
You’re an old-timer in Aurora, dear reader, if you:. Knew the sites of the original City Hall and the original Post Office. Rode the Aurora city buses. Bought a hamburger at Prince Castle (two locations). Patronized the Sylvandell bowling alley. Drank an ice-cold root beer (with a half inch...
Bensenville will be host to a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Public Works facility parking lot, 717 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville. The event is open to all DuPage County residents, no businesses, and includes recycling opportunities for electronics, textiles or clothing, and paper shredding. A list of all excepted items and additional event details can be found at bensenville.il.us. Participants may bring up to five boxes or bags for on-site shredding and recycling. Please remove all binder clips, binders, or media disks. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed. Most electronic items are free of charge, excluding CRT, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors, which cost $25 for screens under 21 inches and $35 per screen larger than 21 inches. Cash or credit card accepted, no checks. Payment may be made on site or in advance at recycling.eworksesi.org.
Kane County early voting for the general primary election start is Thursday, May 19. An announcement from John A. “Jack” Cunnigham, Kane County Clerk, said voters may begin voting early at the clerk’s office, 719 S. Batavia Avenue, Building B in Geneva and at the Aurora satellite office, 5 E. Downer Place. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dignity is dead! We used to make an effort to use a level of civility with one another. We used research, built our case, made arguments, and bolstered arguments with facts. We attempted to educate, not malign. As an educator, I always discouraged students from rude behavior. Anger isn’t a productive method of influence. Hateful speech rarely changes minds. You just get more hate!
Carousel Community Entertainment FeatureAuroraCurtis SpiveyFrank PattersonMonica VasquezPodcast. By Frank Patterson How do you wake up in the morning? Many begin their day with Good Morning, Aurora, or, its Wednesday Spanish-language version, Buenos Dias, Aurora, the podcasts with hosts Curtis Spivey and Monica Vasquez, respectively. Spivey, the show’s creator, describes the podcast as “the great American morning show.”...
Assistant director for community relations Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) of Kendall County. After several years of providing meals, shelter, and social services to the area's unhoused community, Kendall County PADS has decided to dissolve the nonprofit homeless support organization.
The Messenger Public Library of North Aurora is engaging in a process to develop the next strategic plan to guide operations and resources for the next four years. Patrons are invited to take a survey online, or in printed form at the Library and participate in listening sessions to share feedback. The results of the survey, listening sessions, technology assessments, and capital needs data, will be incorporated into a document guiding operations for the next four years. Patrons completing the survey may be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.
How do you wake up in the morning? Many begin their day with Good Morning, Aurora, or, its Wednesday Spanish-language version, Buenos Dias, Aurora, the podcasts with hosts Curtis Spivey and Monica Vasquez, respectively. Spivey, the show’s creator, describes the podcast as “the great American morning show.”. “It’s...
Carousel VeteransDon GatskeFox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the MonthFox Valley Veterans Breakfast ClubVeteran of the monthVeterans. Donald Gatske: Five years in the Navy paved the way. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club named Donald W. Gatske the May 2022 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the...
State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego), chair of Veterans Affairs and USMC veteran, was honored to be host to Willard Fruits, a Korean War veteran and Newark resident, former resident of Montgomery, to deliver the invocation at the beginning of official business during a recent Spring session of the Illinois House of Representatives in Springfield. He was given a roaring round of applause from the members of the State House. Following his invocation, Mr. Fruits, 90, was invited to stay and be honored when the Illinois House conducted its annual memorial ceremony to honor fallen veterans.
Exchange students learn and donate to the Fox Valley Animal Welfare League. Tracey and Gandi Falcon of Aurora held a service project May 5, Cinco de Meow-O, for American Field Service (AFS) Exchange students.
