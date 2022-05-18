ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County PADS, non-profit, dissolves

The Voice
Cover picture for the articleAssistant director for community relations Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) of Kendall County. After several years of providing meals, shelter, and social services to the area’s unhoused community, Kendall County PADS has decided to dissolve the nonprofit homeless support organization. Citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that...

Related
WSPY NEWS

Downtown Oswego poised for state and national recognition

Over 180 years old, the downtown of Oswego is set for possible state and national recognition after a study. By June 24th, state honors could be awarded by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, which would advance the Oswego downtown to the National Park Service for consideration to the National Register of Historic Places.
OSWEGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown: Crystal Lake, May 26

WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Crystal Lake on Thursday, May 26. The largest city in McHenry County, Crystal Lake is roughly 45 miles northwest of Chicago. The origin of its name is due to a lake located outside of downtown and its waters “as clear as crystal”, as remarked by Ziba S. Beardsley, one of the town’s settlers.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
wjol.com

Board approves work site contracts for new morgue, shocking numbers indicative of Will County overdoses

The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin foundational construction for a new, modern facility that will house both the morgue and the coroner under one roof. Will County Board Speaker, Mimi Cowan, Naperville, said, “We are pleased that work is commencing on the Will County morgue. Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours. This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”
WILL COUNTY, IL
elginobserver.com

ECC demolishes old Colonial Cafe property

If you entered Elgin Community College from the McLean Boulevard entrance during the month of April, you probably saw workers demolishing the old Colonial Cafe restaurant, a property that ECC bought in 2020. And you also might have seen a large inflatable rat nearby with sign that read “Shame on ECC.” The reason? Protestors claim that ECC hired a demolition company with a troubled past.
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Fireworks’ provisions, enforcement, augmented at Aurora COW

The Aurora City Council listened to an update on the rollout of the new fireworks provisions and enforcement options at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, May 17. Assistant chief of staff for the city government of Aurora, Alex Voigt, said, “In October of 2021,...
The Voice

Cosmo Club of Aurora prepares for June 24 big event

Thursday, May 19, the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will meet at the Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak Street, in North Aurora. Guest speaker will be Dr. Richard Steslow, DO, a family medicine specialist, practicing at the South Naperville Family Practice and affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center-Wound Care Center. Next...
bolingbrook.com

Over 700 Vehicles Unloaded in Will County Green Electronics & Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event

BOLINGBROOK, IL – In partnership with the Village of Bolingbrook, Will County Green hosted an Electronics and Household Hazardous Waste collection event on Saturday May 14, 2022 at Bolingbrook Town Center, allowing residents of the village and surrounding communities to safely dispose of hazardous household items. The event was the first of its kind in the Village of Bolingbrook since the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Another Icon Returns to Aurora

Hi, this is Leslie harris, and more and more things are opening back up. I’m happy to report that the historic Phillips Park Waterfall has been turned on for the first time in 2 years. Last summer, the waterfall was being repaired, and now has a new water pump.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora old-timers know special sites of past places

You’re an old-timer in Aurora, dear reader, if you:. Knew the sites of the original City Hall and the original Post Office. Rode the Aurora city buses. Bought a hamburger at Prince Castle (two locations). Patronized the Sylvandell bowling alley. Drank an ice-cold root beer (with a half inch...
AURORA, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Early voting begins, university wants ban on word ‘obesity,’ honoring crossing guards

While Illinois’ primary election will be Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early is under way. By Illinois law, voters can cast their ballots at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Naperville high school senior receives big grant for her work in the community

Naperville, Ill (CBS) -- A bit of suspense at Metea Valley High School in Naperville Friday. A senior soccer player was just surprised with a very big check in front of 2,000 students and staff. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was there to help with the surprise and present the big $10,000 dollar check to Jocelyn Grabow -- who had no idea it was coming. She wasn't chosen for grades or athletic ability. She was picked for giving back to the community... and helping people she's never met. "It's an honor and I'm shocked. You said it. I was shaking," Grabow said. "If you look at Jocelyn's resume, it's unbelievable as far as what she's done to give back to her community, and again, to people she's never met. And that's kind of the key to the whole award," said Keith Melaragno, former PepsiCo executive. The grant is named after Keith. The $10,000 can be used for college, a charity, or a down payment on a home. it's part of the making a difference on and off the field campaign run by buddy's helpers. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervilleparks.org

Naperville Park District Offers Free Summer Events for the Community

The Naperville Park District is proud to host a variety of free, outdoor entertainment and activities in our parks this summer. Bring your family and meet up with friends and neighbors to enjoy these fun events and make the most of the warm weather and long summer evenings in beautiful surroundings.
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervilleparks.org

2022 Tulip Bulb Giveaway Set for Friday, May 20

For 2022, Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Another year until more downtown traffic signals in Oswego

Costing the village $1.5 million, there will be a one-year wait before two additional traffic signals are placed in the downtown Oswego area. While the cost is below estimate, the project to install stop-n-go lights on Route 34, also known as Washington Street, at Main and Harrison streets will be delayed, Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto explained the situation at the Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

