LAUREL- The Southern B and Southern C Divisional Track and Field Meet took place on Friday in Laurel. The Jefferson boys won the Southern B team title with 113 points. Broadwater was second with 84, Columbus was third with 77 points. Big Timber girls ran away with the team championship with 102.5 points. Colstrip was second with 68 and Broadwater third with 62.

BIG TIMBER, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO