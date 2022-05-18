ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl Jam drummer walks back Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins death claims

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and longtime friend of the late Taylor Hawkins says his quotes in a Rolling Stone article were “taken out of context.”

The rock bible published “Inside Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days as a Foo Fighter” on Monday. Reporters interviewed 20 of Hawkins’ friends for the piece.

The end result heavily focused on his mental struggles and desire to take a step back from the band because of its upcoming rigorous tour schedule.

Hawkins’ family and Foo Fighters bandmates had declined to partake in the interviews. But Cameron apparently had plenty to share about Hawkins’ state of mind before his passing.

“He had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t f – – king do it anymore’ — those were his words,” Cameron told Rolling Stone. “So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.”

Now, on Tuesday, Cameron — who collaborated with Hawkins on his Nighttime Boogie Association side project — said he wishes he hadn’t participated in the story, either.

“When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work,” he wrote on Instagram .

Matt Cameron (left) and Taylor Hawkins joined forces for the side project Nighttime Boogie Association.
“My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I never intended. Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist.

“I miss him,” the fellow musician added about Hawkins, who died March 25 at age 50. “I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families.

“I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

The Post has reached out to Rolling Stone for comment.

A rep for the Foo Fighters had told the magazine that the band “disputes Hawkins’ friends’ characterizations of how he was feeling.”

Results of Hawkins’ autopsy have not been made public, but a urine-analysis report supposedly found marijuana, antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids in his system, according to Rolling Stone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Matt Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Instagram#Wireimage
