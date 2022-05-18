ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Chicago-area man gets 3 years for threat at Biden inaugural

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to more than three years in prison Tuesday for threatening members of Congress and to commit violence at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman sentenced Louis Capriotti, 47, of Chicago Heights to 37 months in prison. Capriotti pleaded guilty last fall to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He has been in federal custody since his Jan. 12, 2021, arrest, prosecutors said.

Capriotti in November and December 2020 left threatening messages on the voicemail systems of members of Congress during which he falsely stated that he was an active U.S. Marine and referred to certain members of Congress as “terrorists.”

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Drama heats up in the Secretary of State Democratic Primary

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — We are now less than 40 days away from the June primaries. It is business as usual in Illinois politics. Political ads and personal jabs are now being thrown around in nearly every race, including the Democratic Primary for Secretary of State. Current Chicago City Clerk,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Chicago Heights, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago Heights, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Baby formula hotline, Child Labor Law signed, Oakbrook red light camera ordered down

There's an Illinois helpline for families looking to get baby formula that's in short supply around the country. The Illinois Department of Human Services is taking calls at 1-800-843-6154. State officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information can be found at DHS.Illinois.gov/BabyFormula.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge man says failures by Post Office cost him opportunity to run for state Senate as write-in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....
PARK RIDGE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
wjol.com

Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Mayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in downtown Chicago. The mayor announced yesterday that the city’s weekend curfew for minors is being rolled back from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lightfoot already announced over the weekend that unaccompanied minors are banned from Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The changes come after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend near “The Bean.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Law Provides Property Tax Relief to Some Residents. Here's What it Includes

Fulfilling a promise of offering property tax relief for Illinoisans, Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday signed legislation easing the tax burden for some of the most vulnerable residents, including seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities, according to the governor's office. The legislation, which went into effect immediately, increases the general homestead...
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Clear-Ridge Reporter and NewsHound May 18, 2022

Gaming issue dies, bush and fence issue will get fresh look in Palos Heights. By Jeff Vorva Video gaming is out. The bushes and fence will stay up. The Palos Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday clocked in at roughly 40 minutes but it was eventful as two hot issues were addressed. Alderman Brent Lewandowski, the head of the License, Permits and Franchises Committee, said his committee is not…
OAK LAWN, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Surprise payments worth up to $1,200

Millions of Americans are benefitting from payments this year for stimulus programs, or UBI programs. The payments range from $150 to $1,200 depending on the area and program. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, while UBI payments are recurring. Here are 5 places sending out stimulus or UBI payments...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

904K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy