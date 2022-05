CARLSBAD, Calif. - May 20, 2022 - (Newswire.com) When it comes to testing new and promising treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, finding the right patients to participate in clinical trials has always been a challenge. Now, in an effort to remove that obstacle, Rhode Island-based University Gastroenterology (UGI) is teaming up with Virgo Surgical Video Solutions (Virgo) out of Carlsbad, California.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO