More than 300 graduate from Cleveland Community College

More than 300 graduates walked across the stage at Cleveland Community College Thursday night.

Among the graduates were 41 associate degree recipients who were recognized for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Held in the James B. Petty Amphitheater on the college campus, a full house of faculty, family, friends and loved ones cheered as graduates’ names were called.

CCC President Jason Hurst welcomed graduates and guests and presided over the graduation exercises. Board Chair Rev. Lamont Littlejohn Jr. brought greetings from the Board of Trustees, telling graduates that community college students are not average college students, “many of you worked full-time while attending school. You juggled family obligations and faced challenges, but you persevered, and we are extremely proud of you.”

Julia DeSerio performed the national anthem. She is currently serving as Miss Sandhills 2022 and is the chorus and piano teacher at Crest Middle School.

The commencement address was given by entrepreneur and philanthropist Brian Hamilton. His message to the graduates emphasized that commencement is a beginning. He told them they could become authors, company presidents, entrepreneurs or whatever they wished to be.

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do,” he said. “In this country you can still be anything you want to be.”

During the ceremony, Hurst recognized the 2022 Academic Excellence Award winner, Molly Vogus and presented her with a plaque and medallion to commemorate her accomplishment. Vogus began her journey as a student after struggling to find employment.

“I cannot emphasize enough how life-changing Cleveland Community College has been, not only to myself but my entire family, through the programs they offer and the people who make them happen,” Vogus said.

She was a work study student and participated in the college’s work-based learning program before accepting a part-time position in the student affairs department. She earned her Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Medical Coding and Billing and now works full-time in student affairs.

Hurst also presented the following awards:

Excellence in Teaching award to Wes Upton, welding instructor and department chair of the inmate program

Adjunct Excellence in Teaching award to Mark Woodall, pharmacy technician academy instructor

Staff of the Year award to Josh Wesson, service and support analyst in the IT department.

Hurst concluded the ceremony with a few final remarks to graduates, “We couldn’t be more proud of you and your accomplishments. You didn’t give up. You had the determination to finish your education despite all the challenges from this past year. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: More than 300 graduate from Cleveland Community College