Alabama TE Cameron Latu a name to watch this season as a key 2023 draft prospect

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the 2022 NFL draft, only 11 tight ends were drafted overall. However, the 2023 class is maybe the best we have ever seen at the position with multiple guys who can go in the first two days of the draft. Touchdownwire.usatoday broke down the eleven best prospects at the position headed into the season.

Some of the guys on the list are Sam Laporta (Iowa), Arik Gilbert (UGA), and Cameron Latu (Alabama). Jahleel Billingsley, formerly with the Tide, also made the list with the burnt orange of the Texas Longhorns.

Of all the prospects, Latu remains the most intriguing. Latu was a linebacker commit coming out of high school, and made the switch to tight end in 2019. Latu had a great 2021-2022 season in which he caught 26 passes for 410 yards and eight scores.

Latu’s emergence as a top weapon factored into Billingsley’s decision to head out of Tuscaloosa to find a new home. As a second year starter with a Heisman trophy winner under center, many expect Latu to have a massive breakout year.

With all he has going for him, it isn’t crazy to picture Latu being one of the first couple tight-ends selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

