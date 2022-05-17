ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's future defensive power rankings

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

We are in the dog days of summer as we await the start of the 2022 college football season. The transfer portal and recruiting buzz have kept everyone busy, but there is nothing like the real thing.

While we patiently wait for the fall to roll around, we are stuck disecting offseason rankings. Recently ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required) released its future defensive power rankings which took a closer look at who they believe will be the best defenses across college football over the next few seasons.

Considering how talented the current roster is and how well Nick Saban and his staff continue to recruit, Alabama landed at No. 4 on the list.

Pete Golding and the Alabama defense return arguably the best defensive player in the country in EDGE defender Will Anderson. Also anchoring the Tide defense are veterans Henry To’oTo’o, Jordan Battle, DJ Dale, and DeMarcco Hellams.

Ranking ahead of the Tide on ESPN’s list were Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Do you agree with ESPN’s future rankings? Let us know by commenting at the end of the post!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

