Tua Tagovailoa named as 'dark horse candidate' to win NFL MVP

Tua Tagovailoa is about to enter his third season as an NFL quarterback after being drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 draft. The two seasons he has spent in the league have been anything but preferable for the former Alabama star.

Despite his stats appearing to be average, Tagovailoa has been on the receiving end of nation-wide criticism from fans and members of the media.

In year No. 3, things are expected to change. The Dolphins brought in an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel and managed to acquire some major star power on the offensive side of the ball with players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

Adam Schein of NFL.com states that Tagovailoa is the fourth-best dark horse candidate to win NFL MVP.

“My guy Tua is primed for a breakout Year 3. Tyreek Hill is the most explosive wide receiver in the game; putting him in the same receiving corps as Jaylen Waddle is borderline illegal. And I loved the other moves Miami made to prop up the young QB, adding LT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson and RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. With run-game wizard Mike McDaniel calling plays as the Dolphins’ new head coach? Perfection. “Also, I really like Tua as a player. I’m on board. He was great in college, and he’s been better than most people will lead you to believe in the NFL, as evidenced by his 13-8 record as a starter. It’s about availability, not ability. If Tua stays healthy, I could see him leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 playoff season. And here’s the key: I don’t think he will be a hood ornament on the ride to the postseason. Tua is going to be the engine for Miami’s success.”

