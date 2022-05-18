ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Rental crisis forces Florida nonprofit to expand

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew’s Hope in Winter Garden says since the pandemic, they...

www.fox35orlando.com

fox35orlando.com

Florida tops 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump 24%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Bill clearing $7.5M for Orlando mother of three boys maimed in trooper crash on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

The relief funds Christeia Jones could receive are significantly less than the amount to which she and the state agreed in 2018. A long-sought settlement for a woman whose children suffered permanent injuries in a gruesome crash with a state trooper south of Ocala now awaits approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received the authorizing bill Friday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando business owners along I-Drive North pushing for redevelopment

Orlando - Business owners are trying to redevelop International Drive (I-Drive) North and make it as nice as the south end by ICON Park. Along I-Drive North it’s out with the old and in with the new. This week PXG opened their upscale golf store. In other developments, business owner Micah Bass says he is going through permitting to build a new upscale apartment complex, as well as a food hall with 14 different restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Owner of iconic Orlando ice cream stand claims the business is being targeted after morning fire

The owner of Orlando institution Goff's Drive In says his business is being targeted after the second fire in two weeks on the property. Goff's suffered a fire on Friday morning that melted paint in the building and charred a desk. The fire came less than a month after an explosion damaged the building on May 4. Goff's shared photos of the holes that were blown in the building to Facebook.
ORLANDO, FL
wuwf.org

Fried requests state of emergency for Florida

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with Gov. DeSantis' news conference today, and with the latest in gas prices.) Florida’s agriculture commissioner is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, due to the high cost of food and fuel. “Floridians are also facing high prices...
FLORIDA STATE
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Florida Lake County Community, Lake Lincoln

– Single-family homes with beautiful natural surroundings and convenient access to Central Florida. Eustis, Florida (May 18, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Lake Lincoln, a new community of 121 single-family homes in Eustis, Florida.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Red Power Ranger among 18 arrested in Texas PPP fraud case

DALLAS - The North Texas man who once played the Red Power Ranger on the iconic 1990s television show was among 18 people arrested in a federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud case. Jason Geiger, who goes by the name Austin St. John, was one of 18 people indicted Thursday on...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox35orlando.com

1 killed, 40 injured from Gaylord tornado in northern Michigan

FOX 2 - GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) -- At least 23 people were injured and one person killed when a tornado struck northern Michigan Friday. Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit at around 3:45 p.m.
GAYLORD, MI
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida wants social-studies text books to not include 'Critical race theory, social justice, or culturally responsive teaching'

As the Florida Department of Education seeks proposals from textbook companies to provide social-studies materials to schools, it is making clear concepts such as critical race theory and social justice should not be included. The department is accepting bids from companies through June 10 to provide social-studies books for a...
FLORIDA STATE

