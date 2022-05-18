ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

East Valley homeowners say fake contractor took money for barn doors and vanished

By Gary Harper
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- 3 On Your Side has been wanting to chat with a guy named Tim Anderson for a while, and we finally found him. “Tim! Tim! Stop and talk to me,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper shouted as the fake contractor tried to drive away. He...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Valley#Woodwork Az
WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Giminetti's Baking Company was set to close permanently but it will receive new life from Pompilio's in Newport. The owners of Giminetti's in Walnut Hills, which had been open for 37 years, made the announcement that the bakery would shut its doors in February, despite a rebranding attempt and a new chef. They said they were retiring.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBCMontana

Deputies order access to illegal RV campsite at the Wye

MISSOULA, Mont. — Campers parked on private land north of the Wye, northwest of Missoula, reported the landowner is using an RV to block access to the site. On Friday, deputies arrived on scene and ordered access to the site opened by Saturday morning. The campers claim to have...
MISSOULA, MT
TODAY.com

2-year-old shocks mom by ordering 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers through DoorDash

Kids do and say the darndest things but one Texas mom got quite the surprise when her 2-year-old somehow ordered 31 (yes, 31) cheeseburgers from McDonald's on her phone. Kelsey Burkhalter Golden's son Barrett used her unlocked phone to order the $61.58 worth of McDonald's delivery from the restaurant, which is six miles from their home. After a $16 tip and app fees, the entire order was $91.70.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy