MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The public is invited to this year’s Memorial Day Observance at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. The annual ceremony will be held Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Gravesite flags will be placed by members of the military and local ROTC units the Friday before. On-site parking will be available, but limited. Overflow parking will be...

MEDICAL LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO