Phoenix, AZ

New warning about people using CBD products failing drug tests

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTGen — also known as the Translational Genomics Research Institute — says it has started testing animals in captivity and out in the wild for the virus that causes COVID-19. Maricopa County looking to give homeowners relief...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

New law to soon ban certain baby sleep products

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road on May 17, 2022. Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall. A heavy police presence could be seen near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area man helps homeless with hundreds of ‘care bags’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man is trying to make a difference in the growing homeless population. Kevin Burns gives people on the streets “care bags” that he puts together from donations. These bags include an assortment of items, including sunglasses, sunscreen, food, water and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix FBI says crooks now using virtual meeting sites in business email scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are warning Arizonans to be on the lookout for a different twist on a popular scam. Scammers are now using virtual meeting platforms and sites like Zoom and Teams to hack emails or pretend to use someone else’s credentials to wire money. It’s part of the business email compromise scam, which was No. 1 in the state with the most money loss in the last five years — totaling over $22 million lost.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen Suicide: We need to talk about what’s killing our kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer starts this week for school kids across Arizona, bringing a lot of stress and pressure for students. With at least 6 teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last month, parents are worried about losing more kids in a cluster contagion. It’s not the first time Arizona has seen a spike in teen suicides. Pediatric epidemiologists say suicides are as transmissible as any other virus, and we must do more to protect our kids.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. SRP testing new project that'll detective wildfires before flames hit powerlines. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SRP is partnering with a Polish company for a new pilot program that...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Higher interest rates impacting Phoenix housing market

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. 60 westbound in Tempe may reopen early next week

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 through Tempe near McClintock Drive may reopen early next week. Contractors hired by the City of Tempe have been working around the clock, and Arizona Department of Transportation officials say significant progress has been made with overnight concrete paving.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Valley nonprofit offering free mental health therapy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 900,000 adults in Arizona have a mental health condition, that’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Thanks to one local organization, anyone can get needed mental health services for free, and that is Something Good. Hope Mental Health Foundation gifts hours...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman rescues dogs facing euthanasia through nonprofit foundation

A Phoenix-area man led a group who packed hundreds of "care bags" for the homeless. Arizona wildlife rescue dedicated to rehabilitating animals. Liberty Wildlife takes in sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife with the hopes of rehabilitating them and releasing them back into the wild. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale man says rent to increase over $800 a month

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday. Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia in shelters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each year, thousands of dogs in Arizona shelters are sadly euthanized, but one Phoenix woman wants to change that statistic one pup at a time. Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit foundation Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs all around the Valley. Haberl started the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Scottsdale police help save a missing man who got hurt in the desert

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released Friday a new video that shows officers helping a man who was the focus of a Silver Alert and was found injured in the desert. Robert Frederick was reported missing on April 25 by his family. The 84-year-old was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Corvette near Hayden and Indian Bend roads. Around midnight the next day, his car was found in the desert more than 15 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Scottsdale police asked for help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and after searching for two hours, Frederick was spotted.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Valley Metro Tempe streetcar begins service

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After years of construction, the wait to ride the new Valley Metro Tempe streetcar is finally over. The first ride kicked off at 10 a.m. on Friday and rides will continue every day until midnight. The new route covers most of the ASU Tempe campus and has two connections to Valley Metro’s existing light rail line.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
WINSLOW, AZ
AZFamily

Community gathers for vigil in Chandler to raise awareness about teen suicide

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teens and parents came together on Friday night to host a candlelight vigil at Chandler City Hall after two teens died by suicide last weekend. The vigil was held to remember the students and bring attention to the rising number of teen suicides in Arizona. There have been six suicides among teens at Valley high schools in the past month.
CHANDLER, AZ

