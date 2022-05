Despite facing rivals who outspent him by well over $20 million and a whirlwind of negative media, state Sen. Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania. His ascension can be largely credited to an undercurrent of grassroots supporters who act and vote as though they’ve found a new Donald Trump — a champion to combat the political and cultural powers-that-be.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO