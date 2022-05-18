ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Son jumps in to stop attempted robbery of Stockton jeweler, three injured

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockton police said three of six would-be...

CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested After 24-Mile Car Chase That Ended In Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — On Thursday, deputies were led on a 24-mile vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect being arrested in Stockton, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies were investigating a commercial burglary on North Jack Tone Road in the easter region of San Joaquin County when they say they saw a vehicle trespassing on the property. The driver was in a Chevy pickup truck when deputies saw him make a rapid u-turn on the property that was off-limits to the general public. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the pickup did not...
STOCKTON, CA
Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Child in Modesto

A hit-and-run accident in Modesto left a child injured on May 6, 2022. The California Highway Patrol has made a recent announcement regarding the suspect driver and released additional details about the incident. Details on the Hit-and-Run Crash in Modesto That Left a Child Injured. CHP traffic officers reported that...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Dies After Yuba City Hit-And-Run; Police Still Looking For Driver

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver. Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway. First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died. The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation. Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.  
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly woman fatally shoots man outside Oakley home in self-defense

OAKLEY -- A woman shot and killed a man in Oakley early Friday in a case that police are treating as self-defense. Officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to a report of a 51-year-old man shot in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. The man was found in the driveway of a home and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released. Investigators detained three people at the home and learned that a 74-year-old woman there has an elder abuse restraining order against the man because of a history of physical violence, and more alleged violence by the man led her to shoot him in self-defense, according to police. The woman was not taken into custody. Oakley police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 625-8855 or (925) 625-8060. 
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

DA: Modesto man convicted of killing woman, her 3 girls after crashing into home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 49-year-old Modesto man was convicted of multiple counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of four people including three children, the office of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced Friday.  After a seven-day trial, a jury convicted Flex Ferdin of four counts each of second-degree murder and […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Into Stanislaus County Domestic Violence Case Leads To Discovery Of Puppy Mill; Nearly 150 Dogs Rescued

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected puppy mill was discovered by chance while deputies were investigating a domestic violence case in Stanislaus County. The discovery was made on Thursday in south Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a 500 block of Roselawn Avenue property in connection to a reported domestic violence call. Deputies say a victim reported that she had been abused and tortured by the suspect. While the woman got away from the suspect late last month, deputies didn’t move on him until Thursday over concerns he was possibly armed. On Thursday, after suspect Nicholas Dean Baugh was arrested at his mother’s home in east Modesto, deputies showed up at his south Modesto property. There, deputies say they discovered about 150 French bulldogs, Dobermans and other kinds of dogs. At some point, deputies say a fire also broke out at the property. Firefighters put the flames out, but not before one dog died of smoke inhalation. Animal control is now in possession of the dogs. Baugh, 38, is under arrest on numerous charges related to domestic violence – as well as 146 counts of animal cruelty.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Elk Grove Man, 42, Killed In Highway 99 Crash In Galt Was Speeding On Shoulder

GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. A minivan was reportedly driving on the shoulder for a few hundred feet at over 90 mph when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig. The driver of the minivan – a 42-year-old Elk Grove resident – was killed in the crash, CHP says. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The big rig driver, who was not hurt in the crash, reported that he had stopped to deal with a medical emergency related to ulcers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.
GALT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in Highway 580 shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in an apparent shooting off Interstate Highway 580 in East Oakland on Wednesday night, according to authorities.The incident took place in the area of eastbound 580 near Seminary Avenue around 8:20 p.m. CHP sources told KPIX 5 Wednesday a caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots; another person called 911 to report a car had just gone over an embankment on the freeway and crashed. When officers arrived, they found a black Nissan sedan that had been involved in a rollover and had come to a rest near the shoulder....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Couple Arrested On Firearms And Meth Charges In Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple was arrested Thursday in Amador County for possession of illegal firearms and methamphetamine, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car driving near China Graveyard Road. During the investigation, deputies discovered a loaded, semi-automatic pistol concealed in the pocket of one of the occupants as well as 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine in their car. The couple in the vehicle was identified as Howard Barron and his wife, Shellra Barron, both of Valley Springs. After arresting the couple, the Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (ACCNET) conducted a search of Barron’s residence and reportedly discovered an additional 171 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with digital scales, packaging materials, and an additional firearm. Howard and Shellra were both booked into jail on multiple charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg Robbery Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit and Crash in Oakley

A suspect wanted in an early armed robbery in the City of Pittsburg was taken into custody Thursday night in the City of Oakley. According to information released at scene by the California Highway Patrol, they were alerted by Livermore Police that a suspect vehicle in connection with a Pittsburg armed robbery was located and they followed the vehicle to Tracy when they lost sight of the vehicle.
OAKLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hooch heist in El Dorado Hills nets $251K bail for 48-year-old man

A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless Concord man accused of murder during encampment dispute

CONCORD – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a homeless man in Concord with murder for allegedly intentionally firing a handgun that killed a Walnut Creek resident.                     Guadalupe Jose Robles, 29, is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of the killing of 25-year-old Shafi Kevin Qasimi, prosecutors said Wednesday.                    Robles was unhoused and camping near a creek near Diamond Boulevard and Willow Pass Road in Concord when the killing occurred May 5.          ...
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

PD: 1 arrested on attempted Stockton home invasion robbery after shootout with son of homeowners

STOCKTON, Calif. — A gunbattle between the victim of an attempted home invasion and the three related gunmen led to the arrest of one of them, Stockton police said. A 23-year-old man was driving past his parents' home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when he spotted three men lying in wait to break into the home, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘The Saddest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’: Community Shaken After 3-Year-Old Dies In Arden-Arcade Fourplex Fire

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A young child has died after a fourplex caught fire in Arden-Arcade late Thursday morning, authorities say. The scene was along Carro Drive north of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the flames were found in one of the back units of the fourplex. Video captured by a neighbor shows the desperate search for the boy who was trapped inside the burning building. Two children, ages 3 and 5, were inside the house alone at the time of the fire, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said one of the boys may have found a lighter and...
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA

