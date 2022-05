BOSTON -- Not a lot went right for the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and most of it was their own doing. A slow start and turnovers doomed Boston on Saturday night, and now momentum is back with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston turned the ball over 24 times -- at home -- leading to 33 Miami points, and the Heat won Game 3, 109-103. Miami led the contest from start to finish and led by 26 at one point. The Celtics made it a one-point game late in the fourth quarter, but...

BOSTON, MA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO