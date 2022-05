An 18-year-old died and his sister was rescued after a hole they were digging in the sand at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them Tuesday, police said. Levy Caverley, of Maine, died after the accident in Toms River on the Jersey Shore shortly after 4 p.m., police said in a statement. His sister, 17, was rescued and treated at the scene.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO