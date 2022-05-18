ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Trump-Endorsed Ted Budd Wins Republican Primary for North Carolina's Senate Seat

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Ted Budd, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory in the Republican primary to succeed retiring...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Defeated GOP primary candidate blames Sean Hannity for her loss accusing him of ‘flat out lies’

Defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has placed blame for her third-place finish in Tuesday’s Republican primary squarely on the shoulders of Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a video posted to her Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, Ms Barnette thanked her supporters, but pivoted to attacking the Fox commentator.“I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”.Ms Barnette’s grievance with Hannity stems from his decision to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat#Republicans#Republican Primary#Edison Research#Trump#Democrats#Americans#Reuters Ipsos
POLITICO

After tanking Joe Biden's last pick, Joe Manchin said he'd back the president's next selection for a senior role at the Federal Reserve: Michael Barr.

"I believe [Barr] will make a good addition to the Federal Reserve Board," he says. Second time's the charm: Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.) announced Tuesday he plans to support the nomination of Michael Barr for a crucial slot at the Federal Reserve, President Joe Biden's second attempt to fill the important role.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses N.C. GOP House primary

North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn to win the Republican nomination for the state's 11th congressional district on Tuesday, according to a Cawthorn campaign spokesperson who said the congressman called Edwards and conceded the race. Why it matters: Cawthorn's loss comes after an avalanche of scandals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy