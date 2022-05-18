Trump-Endorsed Ted Budd Wins Republican Primary for North Carolina's Senate Seat

Defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has placed blame for her third-place finish in Tuesday’s Republican primary squarely on the shoulders of Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a video posted to her Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, Ms Barnette thanked her supporters, but pivoted to attacking the Fox commentator.“I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”.Ms Barnette’s grievance with Hannity stems from his decision to...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO