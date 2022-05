The Ashland City Council held a business meeting last night, May 17, 2022. Thanks to the absence of two members, Councilors Seffinger and Jensen, the City Council was able to postpone the distribution of the controversial community survey that was scheduled to be mailed to Ashland residents next week. The survey was intended to poll residents regarding their priorities and preferences for city government spending.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO